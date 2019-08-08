Barbara Nell W. Clements, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Rising Star Baptist Church for Mrs. Barbara Nell W. Clements, 77, of Youngstown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Clements was born May 19, 1942 in Cordova, Alabama, a daughter of Willie Mack and Ovella Stewart.

She was a 1960 graduate of Walker County High School in Alabama and received her secretarial certification from Harding Business College in Youngstown.

She had been employed as a teacher’s assistant with ABC Corral Daycare, YSU Learning Tree and lastly with the EBSCO Telemarketing Company. Barbara attended Gospel Temple Baptist Church; was a member of the Women’s Democratic Party, the Red Hat Society, and was an Election Day poll worker.

She enjoyed bingo, cooking, board games especially Scrabble, crocheting, traveling, shopping, was an avid reader and an excellent baker. Her passion, however, was spending endless time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, a daughter, Regina R. (Darin, Sr.) Taylor of Youngtown; five sons, Roderick W. Leonard, Sr., Cory M. Watkins and George R. Clements II all of Columbus, Brian K. Watkins of South Carolina and Sean C. Watkins (Tamala Craven) of Niles; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and host of a family and friends.

Besides her father, Willie and mother and stepfather, Ovella and Luke Billups, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, George Collis Watkins, Jr.; her second husband, George R. Clements I, whom she married in 1975 and who passed away February 9, 1990; and her grandparents who helped to rear her, John and Rena Boyd,

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.