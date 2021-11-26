Barbara (McGuire) Burney-Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara (McGuire) Burney-Murphy made her transition at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 20, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.

She was born to loving parents Gladys Reid McGuire and Henry McGuire on June 16, 1944 in North Braddock, Pennsylvania.

She received her education at Scott High School and Youngstown State University (YSU) with a Bachelor’s in Education and a Master’s from National Louis University.

Barbara educated many young minds over the years until her retirement.

Barbara enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish fond memories daughter, Tara Burney-Jones; stepmother, Carolyn McGuire; brother, Kevin McGuire (Melissa); stepbrother, Alvin McNeal (Marilyn); granddaughter, Alexia Burney and her grandson, Ezekiel Jones, who took very good care of his grandmother during her illness. She also leaves a host of family, friends, former students and coworkers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Aaron Burney; husband, Norbert Murphy; mother-in-law, Lucille Murphy and brother in law, Willie Pearl, Jr.

Barbara requested no services or memorials and her wishes will be fulfilled.

Please have fun and enjoy life just as Barbara has done.

Care has been entrusted to Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home and Crematory, Alexandria, Virginia and L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

