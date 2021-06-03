Barbara LaVerne Jennings Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Barbara LaVerne Jennings Johnson, 78, of Toledo transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born September 2, 1942, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of the late Otis William and Ruth Barrett Jennings.

She was a 1960 graduate of The Rayen School in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a faithful former member of Saint Augustine Episcopal Church in Youngstown, was a member of First Church of God and Christ in Toldeo.

After moving to Toledo, Ohio, in 1974, she worked at the White Tower Restaurant, Ohio Casualty Insurance and the U.S.F & G. Insurance Company before retiring.

She loved taking care of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She also loved to go to flea markets and enjoyed sewing. Barbara was a loving, caring mother, grandmother and friend who touched many people’s lives.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Johnson of Toledo, Ohio; her two sons, Michael (Stephanie) Johnson of Tennessee and Orthell (Lisa) Adams of Michigan; her sisters, Phyllis P. Jennings Jackson and Kathryn Jennings, both of Youngstown; two brothers, Leslie Jennings of Youngstown and Brett Jennings of Seattle Washington; ten grandchildren, Kanisha (Rico) Neal, Michael (Meca) Jackson, Brittany (Donte) Borden, Allison Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Melanie Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Jeremy Adams, Titus Johnson and Janeta (Marcus) Jones; 11 great-grandchildren, Emanya, Sarena, Lataja, Tykira, Michael, Tamarra, Makhi, Damareon, Maliyha, Marcell, Christian and Alexandria; sister-in-law, Jonetta Jennings of Boulder, Colorado; great friend, James Adams, Jr. and a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Ethel Jennings; the grandmother who raised her, Irene Jordan; her aunt who helped raise her, Helen Webb; uncle, Jeff Webb; brothers, Otis William “Butch” Jennings, Jr. and Bradford Jennings; granddaughter, Latasha Johnson and her best friend, Elizabeth Richardson.

A homegoing celebration will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, with visitation at 12:00 p.m. followed by 1:00 p.m. funeral.

The family will be receiving family and friends for a visitation hour on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. Private services for the family will follow.

Interment will be at The Belmont Park Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara LaVerne Jennings Johnson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 48 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.