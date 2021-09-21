Barbara Jean Pegues, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Pegues, 70, of Youngstown, Ohio quietly and peacefully transitioned to her eternal home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Barbara Jean was born December 2, 1950 to Paul J Pegues, Jr. and Selena Cobbin Pegues. Due to her Mother’s illness, she was raised by her grandparents, John and Lydia Cobbin.

She matriculated through Youngstown City Schools and graduated in 1970 from North High School where she ran track. After attending Youngstown State University, Barbara Jean entered the workforce, working in different fields, before retiring from Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

Barbara Jean was an excellent bowler and won many trophies and awards. She was a member of several bowling leagues, including the “Bowlettes” and the Women’s 500 Bowling League.

She was a lifelong and faithful member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church where, over the years, she sang in the choir, served as a class leader, missionary, usher and was on the Women’s Day Program Committee. She was also a member of the Family Ties Birthday Club and the N.A.A.C.P.

Barbara Jean was taught to cook at eight years of age by her gGrandmother, Lydia Cobbin and was known for her greens, dressing, cornbread and macaroni and cheese, which she loved to bring to family dinners.

She leaves to cherish her memory, brother, Bishop Paul (Dorothy) Pegues III of Youngstown; sister, Roselee Walker of Youngstown; aunt, Frances Pegues Carter of Youngstown and aunt, Liz Pegues of Warrensville Heights. She was Aunt Barbara Jean to six nieces and nephews, Paul (Kyowa) Pegues IV of Youngstown, Selena Pegues of Youngstown, Leslie (Milton) Gage of Grove City, Ohio and Rodney Walker of Youngstown; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews and 15 great-great-nieces and nephews. She dearly loved them all and made sure to give them each a brand new $2 bill for their birthdays and Christmas. She also leaves very special cousins, Dr. Gerald Lamont Thomas, Crystal, Marla, Yvette and Larry and Brenda Harton and very special family friends, Richard Rees and Holly Rees.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

