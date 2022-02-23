YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Barbara Jean Caffey 83, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Mrs. Caffey was born January 20, 1939, in Wellsville, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pearl McCaskill Franklin.

She was a 1957 graduate of Wellsville High School.

She retired from Forum Health Hospitals in 1985 after 25 years of service in the Dietary Department.

Barbara accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Beulah Temple United Holy Church.

She loved interior decorating, gardening, and cooking. She especially loved her wonderful family and went to great lengths to make sure her husband, children and grandchildren were well taken care of.

Barbara leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace three children, Debra L. Caffey of Youngstown, Samuel C. (Barbaran) Caffey of Howland and Felicia J. (Myron) Lewis of Akron; two grandchildren, Samuel (Emily) Caffey of Cincinnati and Samarra J. Caffey of Niles; a brother, Donald “Tim” Franklin of Wellsville and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Caffey Sr., whom she married September 17, 1960 and who passed away May 16, 2013; four brothers, Robert, James, Raymond and William Franklin; five sisters, Irene Funderburg, Dorothy Franklin, Margaret Ann Franklin, Carolyn Franklin, and Josephine Zanders.

We know to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. She may be gone, but she will forever be remembered.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Beulah Temple United Holy Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips, and Holden Funeral Home.

