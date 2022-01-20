YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Barbara Jean Aziz passed away Wednesday, January 19.

She was born August 30, 1935 in Cleveland, daughter of William Walker and Maybelle Huffman who came to the Valley many years ago.

She was an extremely hard worker who retired from General Motors Lordstown after 32 years of service and dedication.

Barbara had a heart of gold and prided herself on helping others, to those she loved most she was simply known as “GRANDMA”. She loved music, sitting outside and really enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was famous for the sweet potatoes pies she baked during the holidays. She was vibrant, energetic, jazzy, full of life, independent and hardworking, but also someone who enjoyed simple things like watching her Cowboys and the Waltons. Hearing her son preach and watching her great-great-grandkids play gave her the greatest joy.

She resided with her daughter, Linda, who took great care of her during her last stages along with her granddaughter, Babsy.

She will be missed beyond words and loved beyond measures.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children, Willie (Sherile ) Parish, Linda (Frank) Beachum and Alfonso Aziz; seven grandkids, Stacey, Michelle (Shelly) Demon, Barbara (Babsy) Erica Brandon and Sherry; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren; her only surviving aunt, Helen Jackson; her cousin, Arlene; dear friend, Dorothy Horton and host of nieces, nephews and friends

Waiting for her arrival in Heaven are her parents, William and Maybell; both sisters, Willa (Wish) Pleasant and Joan (Henry) Primm and granddaughter, Christian (Chrissy) Parish.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

