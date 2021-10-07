Aszlina Beedles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Aszlina Beedles, 105, of Youngstown died peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Beedles was born March 10, 1916, in Bowden, Georgia, a daughter of Oscar and Gertrude Phillips Steed. She was a treasured and loving daughter of farmers who enjoyed reading her Bible, farming chores and her special mule, named Ida.

In 1933 she married Robert Beedles in Atlanta, Georgia and became a loving devoted wife and mother having eight children. In her own words Aszlina said: “I get up [every morning] loving my children!”. Aszlina’s devotion to children extended to those beyond her own and during her lifetime she cared for so many who called her “Mama”, “Grandma” or “Sister Beedles”.

She was a skilled seamstress who made clothes, drapes and quilts. She had a love of the earth and maintained a beautiful vegetable and flower garden into her 90’s. Aszlina witnessed and survived both pandemics, the Spanish Flu of 1918 and the Coronavirus.

In 1975 she symbolized her dedication to her God Jehovah by water baptism. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses South Central Congregation and continued to deliver the Bible’s message of hope (Rev 21:3-5) for the earth and the vindication of God’s name until her death.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, four children, Catherine Johnson, Verenda Brownlee and Deborah J. Whitlow all of Youngstown, and Edna R. (Donald) Howard of Ft. Myers, Florida; 14 grandchildren: Vincent, Sherman, Michael, Earl, Lynne, Ramon, Kevin, Damon, Sabrina, Roosevelt, Eartha, Leon, Vincent, Vinney, and Frances. 51 great grandchildren; 72 great-great grandchildren; four great-great great grandchildren and a congregation of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Beedles who passed away July 31, 1969; four children, Lillie Mae Smith, Oville Beedles, Betty Ann Beedles and Charzell Beedles; her siblings, Joe Steed, Christine Steed and Doc Steed; two grandchildren, Darryl Smith, Shantel Whitlow and Billie Logan; two great grandchildren, Jamail Johnson and Leon Logan Jr.

Visitation will be Monday October 11, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held via Zoom at a later date and details will be provided.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Aszlina Beedles, please visit our floral store.