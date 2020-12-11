Artis Gillam Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way. Psalm 37:23

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Artis Gillam Sr., 78, of Youngstown answered the call of his Lord to come home and take residence in His mansion on high.

Mr. Gillam was born July 17, 1942 in Moultrie, Georgia, a son of Rufus and Vallie Edmondson Gillam.

He was a 1961 graduate of North High School and attended Youngstown State University, majoring in Business Administration.

Artis was a lifelong member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, where he served on the steward and trustee boards.

A man who always sought to be a leader and never a follower, Artis’s goal was definitely to be an extraordinary businessman. An entrepreneur, he was owner/operator of many ventures: A Gillam and Associates (general contractors), Learning Carpentry and Painting (LCAP), Artis’s Tender Loving Care (a safe haven for young girls), and Mr. G’s Eastside Tire, Lube and Wash.

He also served in many community capacities: Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff (Reserves), Youngstown City Council for the 1st Ward in which he served as chairman on the following committees, Finance Committee, Off-Street Parking, and Safety Committee.

In early years, he had been employed at Packard Electric (Division of General Motors), Ohio Fast Freight as Assistant Traffic Manager, and Stallworth Real Estate & Construction Co., Inc. as General Manager. Artis was also very instrumental in getting the Covelli Center built and opening up the Federal Street to thru traffic.

In addition to his many jobs and positions, Artis found time to volunteer on many boards and other organizations, namely: American Cancer Society, City of Youngstown Health Board, Northeastern Homeowners Association (past president and vice president) Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP), The NAACP, Price Memorial Church (past chair), Roberts Diliberating Club (president) and the Youngstown Symphony Society. Also, the Associated Neighborhoods Center, Chamber of Commerce, Easter Seal Society (chairman of the Advisory Committee), Eastern Mental Health Board, Mahoning Commons, Mahoning Chapter of the Red Cross, United Methodist Community Center, Youngstown Litter Control, Youngstown Urban League; the Mahoning Valley Rehabilitation Contractors Association (vice president), Minority Contractors Association (president) and Youngstown C.I.C. (vice chairman). Masonic Covenant Hall.

He leaves to carry on his legacy and cherish his beloved memories, his wife, the former Annie L. Spooney, whom he married March 15, 1962; four children, Artis Gillam Jr. of Cleveland, Arnold Gillam Sr., Adrienne (Rodney) Davis and Andrea Gillam all of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Tamica Gillam, Artis Gillam III, Arnold (Hannah) Gillam Jr., Rodney Davis, Jr., Alexis Gillam, Andre (Shalena) Davis and Denzel Davis: 15 great grandchildren, Andre Davis Jr., Amire, Amira and Alena Davis, Armani Johnson, Talaya and Reggie Dunlap, Artis IV, Nariah, Gianna, Markez, Amiah, Kayel, Amari, and Kenna Gillam. He also leaves six sisters-in-law, Juanell (Sylvester Sr.) Patton, Janice Burroughs, Joyce Dean-El, Linda Jenkins, Brenda Boudreaux and Margie Ann Leonard; his favorite uncle, Ruben Edmondson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Homer Jenkins, L. V. Jenkins and Douglas Gillam; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Gillam and Beulah Griffin; and brother-in-law, Charles Spooney.

Visitation will be Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., Youngstown.

Private funeral services will follow.

The family realizes that many of Artis’s friends would like to be at his Homegoing Celebration, however due to the pandemic, participation is limited. There will, therefore, be a live stream as follows : https://vimeo.com/489464704

All guests who plan to attend during visitation hours are asked to please wear masks, observe social distancing, and do not gather in the sanctuary. As much as you may want to show your love to the family, please keep the visitation line moving. Your cooperation is deeply appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

