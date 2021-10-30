Artis Gillam, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Artis Gillam, Jr., of Cleveland formerly of Youngstown, peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on his 59th birthday after a yearlong illness on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Mr. Gillam, affectionately known as “Big Shot”, was born October 22, 1962 in Youngstown, the oldest of four children to Artis, Sr. and Annie L. Spooney Gillam.

He was a 1980 graduate of East High School, received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics from Cleveland State University and was working on his MBA degree.

Artis had worked as an Assistant Civil Engineer for the City of Cleveland and U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh.

Artis was involved with the MyMentee Mentor Program with the City of Cleveland and the Ancestry Group in Cleveland. His interests and hobbies included car shows, model trains, debating, traveling, watching classic tv shows such as, Gilligan’s Island, Lost in Space, Star Trek, Twilight Zone and the animal channel. His true love and passion was spending time with his son, grandchildren, family and friends. Artis liked telling long stories with lots of details and when you told him a story, he expected the same – lots of detail. Artis, Jr. was a great older brother, growing up he made his siblings lunches, took them to school and always looked out for them – even as adults.

He leaves to forever cherish his life and legacy, his beloved mother, Annie; his son, Artis III of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Artis IV, Nariah and Gianna all of Youngstown; his siblings, Arnold, Sr., Adrienne and Andrea; his friend, Glen Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Artis, Sr.

Visitation will be Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Price Memorial AME Zion Church.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

