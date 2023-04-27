YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Wayne McGee, 63, a resident of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away quietly on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in his daughter’s home from heart failure.

Arthur was born June 13, 1959. He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was an all around athlete; playing football, basketball and track. He attended Golden West College, Huntington Beach, California from 1978-1980. He was All-Conference in basketball and track. He received his Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and soon earned a scholarship to Sonoma State University in California.

Arthur Wayne helped rebuild the Jr. High boys basketball program at Hayes Elementary School with long time mentor, Chester Leone. He was an avid sports fan and his favorite college basketball team was UCLA.

He is survived by his siblings, Richard McGee, Jr., Vanessa Banks, Gordon McGee and Joyce McGee; sister-in-law, Yvette Davis McGee; the mothers of his two daughters, Sherry Phillips and Shelia Fields; his daughters, Melissa Phillips and Shelia McGee; his grandchildren, Daysha Page, Lynn Bowden, Jr., Talissa Parnell and Tarique Parnell; three great-grandchildren, Lynn Bowden III, Nami Bowden and Ty Scott; his two remaining aunts, Connie Southerland and Esther McClain; his uncle, George Mauzy and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard McGee, Sr. and most recently by his mother, Mrs. Dorothy McGee, who passed away April 9, 2023; a brother, Gregory McGee, along with many other aunts and uncles.

Arthur Wayne was blessed to finish out his life traveling and living in Miami, Florida attending his grandson’s NFL games and spending quality time with his grand and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with services starting at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

