YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Arthur Keys, 83, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal peace with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Minister Keys was born January 20, 1940, in Greenwood Mississippi, a son of Otis and Ora Lee Keys.

He was a 1958 graduate of East High School and attended New Castle School of Trades.

Minister Keys had been employed with LTV Steel and Latrobe Steel and had worked as a security guard.

He was a member and associate pastor of the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church and a former member of the Masons.

He enjoyed bowling, gardening, fishing, mentoring others and loved Bible study.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy, his wife, the former Genova Robbins, whom he married in 1992; three children, Arthur (Jessica) Gentry, Franchesca Gentry and Sharice Potter and three stepchildren, Kenneth Cheirs, Crystal (Terrance) Pankey and Carla Cheirs, all of Youngstown; 25 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two siblings, Mozella (Archie) Leonard of Shreveport, Louisiana and Charles (Mary) Keys of St. Louis, Missouri; favorite nieces, Janice (Kevin) Heard and Patricia Taylor and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charlie Keys, William Keys, Florence Taylor, Otis Keys and Percy Mae Keys.

Visitation will be Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1232 Hill Street, Youngstown. A celebration of life will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of Comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

