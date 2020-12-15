YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arthur Glen Clinkscale, 80, of Youngstown, transitioned to his Heavenly mansion on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center in Conneaut, Ohio.

Mr. Clinkscale was born November 13, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of Madison and Mattie Parkman Clinkscale.

He played baseball with the Soul Train and Fygas Teams. He was also co-owner of the Southern Tavern.

He had been employed with Youngstown Foundry and then for 38 years with General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 2008.

Arthur was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

He was a lover of all sports, but was a passionate fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his devoted and beloved wife of 54 years, the former Sylvia Woods, whom he married November 12, 1966; six children, Arthur G., Jr. of Struthers, Timothy, Victor and David Clinkscale, Latanya McGee and Rochelle (Isaiah) Garron, all of Youngstown; a grandson, Gregory McGee and two nephews, Perry Fortner and Brian Fortner, all of whom he reared; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Clinkscale of Youngstown and Ralph (Kathy) Clinkscale of Tennessee and a host of loving family and friends.

He was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his parents; a daughter, Carmen Clinkscale; a sister, Jolanda Jackson; four brothers, Madison, Jr., Bobby, Ronald and David Clinkscale.

Visitation will be Monday, December 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

