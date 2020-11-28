Arthur Bledsoe, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Bledsoe, Junior, son of Arthur and Wilma Smith Bledsoe, was born April 9, 1955, at Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He entered his large family as the eighth sibling and the fourth male child.

Art attended public schools in Struthers, Ohio. He was enrolled at Highland Avenue Elementary School, then moved on to Struthers High School graduating in 1973. During his time in high school, Art was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame at Struthers High after showing expertise on the football field. He played on both the offensive and defensive teams during these years.

After graduation, Art received a scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University, in Richmond, Kentucky, where he excelled on the football team until injured in his Junior year.

Sports played a big role in his life. Having a special interest in both professional and college football teams, Art could be seen sitting in front of the television, on most Saturdays and Sundays, going from one channel to another as he watched his favorite teams playing ball. He was also an avid reader, especially interested in current events. Extremely competitive, he loved to play all sorts of board games, such as scrabble, chess and checkers. Art was known for his easy manner, intellect, welcoming smile and as a hard-working employee.

Preceding Art in death were his parents; wife, Beverly; brothers, Raymond and Michael and sister, Brenda.

He leaves to mourn his passing, sisters, Judith Clark of Bowie, Maryland, Barbara Garner of Mount Vernon, Virginia and Jane Richards of Charlotte, North Carolina and brothers, Kenneth of Struthers, Ohio and Daniel (Mayme) of Durham, North Carolina; sisters-in-laws, Dorothy and Carolyn Bledsoe; along with a host of his beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will gather to share memories and celebrate Art’s life later.

Art was loved and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arthur Bledsoe, Jr., please visit our floral store.