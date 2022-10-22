YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022.

He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner.

Arnold’s parents as well as his brother, The Honorable Bishop Norman L. Wagner, preceded him in death.

He was educated in the Youngstown City School District and was a 1957 graduate of South High School. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from what was then, Youngstown University, and received his graduate degree after the university was designated as Youngstown State University.

Music and education were Arnold’s callings as well as his passions. He was appropriately regarded as “The Maestro” in music and worship circles and respectfully known as “Mr. Wagner” to the vast number of students, parents, and staff he served and positively influenced in his roles as administrator, principal, academic coach, and teacher for a span of 40+ years.

The Maestro’s work will indeed follow him, having left an indelible mark during his long musical career, which began in Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, where he faithfully served until his illness. He will always be remembered for his commitment to his church in the position as the Minister of Music and director of the Concert Choir. Locally and internationally an untold number of people benefitted from the musical genius of Arnold J. Wagner. He served as a section leader With the Youngstown Symphony Choir; Lead Director of the Youngstown Community Choir, which sang with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra; and Minister of Music of the National Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Inc. Arnold’s contribution in the advancement of musical presentation in and out of the church created an amazing legacy.

Mr. Wagner’s long educational career was all served in the city of Youngstown, beginning as a teacher at Covington Elementary School. He loved his time at Covington but felt led to join the staff of his church’s K-6 private school that opened in 1976, Calvary Christian Academy (CCA). His brother, who was Elder Wagner at the time, was the visionary of the school and the pastor of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Mr. Wagner remained at CCA from its inception until its close in 2001. He began as the school’s principal and 5th & 6th grade teacher. As the school added on a grade each year he eventually served solely as the principal of Calvary Christian Academy of Higher Learning (CCAHL). Following the close of the high school, Mr. Wagner continued working at CCA as a teacher. The school was tremendously successful, and his measure of impact continues to be seen in the amazing success of the students who attended and graduated from CCA and CCAHL. Mr. Wagner retired in 2010 after serving as an Administrator and Math Coach at Legacy Academy.

Arnold J. Wagner’s memory and life will forever be cherished by his devoted, youngest brother, Mervin D. Wagner of Youngstown, He also leaves to mourn a sister-in-law, Dr. Rita H. Wagner of Canfield, the entire Wagner and Carpenter families, a host of nieces and nephews, as well as the Mt. Calvary Church family.

Visitation will be Monday, October 17, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a “Reflections and Music Celebration” from 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Funeral services will follow immediately at 12:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

