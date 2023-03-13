YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Armintha Evon Lucille Lennon-Collier, “MINT”, daughter of Rodney W. Lewis, Sr and Arlene Lennon was born July 29,1977 in Youngstown, Ohio. God sent his Angels and closed her eyes and entered into eternal rest on March 8, 2023.

In 2002 Armintha Lennon was joined in matrimony to Alvin Collier. Through this union they were Blessed with five daughters, and two grandchildren.

She was a 1995 graduate of Liberty High School. Always seeking knowledge she went on to obtain her Associate’s degree in Health Information Technology from National College in 2011.

Mint was employed by Always Answer and VXI as a Customer Service Representative.

In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching her favorite TV shows and movies, playing video games, and traveling when she could.

She leaves behind many to cherish memories; Her husband Alvin Collier, her loving daughters Nahela Brown, Amaree Collier, Arlayza Collier, Allyson Collier of Youngstown, Ohio and Alviana Collier of Akron, Ohio. Her father Rodney (Henrietta) Lewis, Sr of Youngstown, her mother Arlene Overton of Bladenboro, North Carolina. Her sister Charice Lewis of Youngstown, Ohio. Her brothers, Rodney Lewis II and Christopher Overton both of Youngstown and Keir Lennon of Bladenboro, North Carolina. Her stepsisters Sharon Amour, Daphne Taylor both of Youngstown, Ohio, Maudessia (Matthew) Patterson of Matthews, North Carolina. Her stepbrothers Samuel (Mittie) Overton, Timothy (Carolyn) Overton, Kenneth Overton, all of Youngstown and Mark Overton of Los Angeles, California. Two grandsons, Thyaff Brown and Galeel Fowlkes both of Youngstown. A special friend Aaron Hubbert. Host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death, her stepfather, Samuel Overton, Sr.

Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

.” The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” Psalm 27:1

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

