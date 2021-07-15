Aretha Mae Austin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial Services for the family of Mrs. Aretha Mae Austin will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Mrs. Austin passed away Friday, July 9.

Mrs. Austin was born August 19, 1936 in Centerville, Alabama, a daughter of Matthew and Eula Carlisle Taylor.

A loving homemaker, Aretha was a member of Mount Evelyn Baptist Church and the NAACP.

Her favorite pastime was fishing which made her very happy and gave her peace. She also enjoyed crocheting and had helped to mentor many children and young people.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory nine children, Mary Howell, Nathaniel Austin, Retha Austin and Joseph Austin, all of Youngstown, Daniel Austin of Lucasville, Peggy Austin of Pontiac, Michigan, Corine (Warner) Anderson of Birmingham, Alabama, Judy (Dwayne) Sudberry of Mansfield and Sandra Austin of Cincinnati; 27 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Louise Beeks of Long Island, New York, Gertrude Gordon of Cleveland and Mary Lee of Brent, Alabama and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene, whom she married in 1954; three children, Gene, Jr., Gary and Lisa Austin and 13 siblings.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Aretha Mae Austin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.