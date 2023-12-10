YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Apostle Connie Constance Hightower, 69, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family at her side.

Apostle Hightower was born October 25, 1954 in Birmingham, Alabama, a daughter of Wilber and Florida Heflin Hightower.

She was a 1972 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received an Associate Degree from ITT Business College.

She was a former member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church where she served as Evangelist, assistant to the Under Shepherd, Second Chance Counseling Center, Sunday School teacher, Evangelism team, and PIP Seminar Teacher Chairperson for Bishop’s Committee. Presently, Connie served as Associate Apostle under Apostle Renee Sturdivant. She was also a certified teacher with Chin-Be Academy of Martial Science in Universe Philosophy.

She had been employed as office manager for Tyson Construction, and was a communicator with Infocision. She was an election monitor with the Board of Elections.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, three sons, Senfusi “Andre” M. Hightower, Antoine M. Hightower and Andrian M. Hightower; a brother, Wilber H. Hightower of Youngstown; a sister, Jeanette Hightower of Phoenix, Arizona; seven grandchildren; a nephew, Maurice Hightower; and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilber and her mother and stepfather, Florida B. and Theodore R. Luckey.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guest are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.