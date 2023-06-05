YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Antwain Howell, 50, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Mr. Howell affectionately known as Bubba, Bop, and Bolo was born on March 23, 1973 in Youngstown.

A son of Carol Howell and the late Anthony Blanshaw. Bubba attended East High School and was of Baptist faith. He was a member of little league football team the Eastside Broncos where he still holds unbroken records. Bubba enjoyed fishing, shopping and football. However, his favorite past time was spending it with his grandkids whom will miss him dearly.

Bubba leaves to forever cherish his memory his mother Carol of Youngstown, two siblings Anthony “Pooh” Howell (Tawanna), Camalla “Cammie” Howell( Steve); two half siblings Antionette and Lenell Carter; and to step siblings, Theresa “Smitty” and Jefferson Smith. He leaves two children A’Shawntay Heard and Alijah Burnett. Five grandkids Kevon, Shaquille, Aliyah, Miliyah and Kaior. His girlfriend Trina Grissett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special aunts, Linda, Barbara and Helen.

Bubba was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Blanshaw; his maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruby Howell; paternal grandparents, Lawrence Clinkscale and Ruby Blanshaw Adkins; his brother Zachary Howell; and his children Antwain Howell, Jr., Shemar Howell and Juwuan “Duke” Howell.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L. E Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Antwain Howell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.