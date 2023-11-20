YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Antoine Maurice Black, 40, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Mr. Black, was born May 10, 1983 in Youngstown, a son of Felix Antoine Black III and Dorethea Fields.

He was a graduate of Life Skills Academy.

He had been employed with AustinWoods in its dietary department.

He attended Love and Deliverance Center and was baptized by the late Bishop Paul Pegues.

He enjoyed music (rap, hip hop, and R&B). Antoine was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan; was a fashion icon who enjoyed the Jordan brand and liked to buy expensive cars. He especially loved talking with his Dad.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his mother, Dorethea “Resa” Fields and father and stepmother, Felix and Stephanie (Myers) Black, all of Youngstown; seven children, Antoine, Jr., Lyric, Kenneth, Kendrick, Alex, Laylyn and Royalty; four siblings, Aundrey Fields, Alexander Richardson, Tiffany Black and Michael Cain, all of Youngstown and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins (who were raised as brothers and sisters with him) and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Arthur, Sr., Lola Mae Fields, Felix, Jr. and Ruth Black and a brother, Malcolm Myers.

Visitation will be Monday, November 20, 2023 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Guests are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.