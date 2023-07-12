YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Walter, 55, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Walter, affectionately known as “Tony was born January 16, 1968, in Youngstown, to the late Tommy and Diane Walter.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and was a respected member of the South Side Community. His spirit and generous heart brought joy to the lives of those who knew him.

Tony was employed at Eddie Bauer and UPS in Columbus, prior to becoming ill.

One of Tony’s greatest delights was watching movies. He had an extensive collection and was always up to date with the latest releases. Cooking was another passion that brought Tony pleasure. He had a natural talent for creating culinary masterpieces. He also cherished his time spent with close family and friends. He was deeply influenced by his family, especially his grandparents, and great-grandparents, who played an extraordinary part in shaping him. Their wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love left an indelible mark on his heart and soul. Throughout Tony’s life he battled various illnesses with unparalleled courage and determination. Despite the physical and emotional toll, he refused to let his circumstances define him.

Tony leaves to cherish his beloved memory three sons, Anthony Walter, Jr., Daiquon Richardson, and Antonio Walter, all of Youngtown; one brother, Dr. Glenn (Jackie) Walter, of Columbus; a niece he reared, Tierra Walter of Birmingham, Alabama; four grandchildren, Dakhari N. Richardson, Aliyah Walter, Elijah Walter and Amiri Walter; several nieces and nephews; three beloved cousins, Karyn (Craig) Scott and Karla Randall of Houston, Texas, Bill Williams of Youngtown; and a host of other amazing family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Diane Walter; his sister, Michelle Walter-Howell; maternal grandparents, Louis and Janie Cobb; great grand-parents, Emanuel and Mamie Atkinson; great aunt, Maggie Carson, and favorite cousin, Barbara Jean Williams-Reed. Rest in peace Tony. You will be deeply missed, and never forgotten.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony Walter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.