YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Lawrence, Sr., departed this life October 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont.

Mr. Lawrence was born October 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Elizabeth Lawrence.

He had been employed by Milford Fabricating as a Sheet Metal Fabricator.

He loved Music, all sports and working with cars.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his father Albert Lawrence of Chicago; three children, Nichelle Lawrence and Anthony Lawrence, II, both of Youngstown and Nicholas (Joy) Lawrence of Cleveland, Ohio, a brother “Dobie” Lawrence of Chicago; and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his wife the former Mamie Warfield Lawrence.

Visitation will be 2:30-3:00 p.m. Monday October 17, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with a Memorial service at 3:00pm.

Guests are asked to wear masks.

Service of Comfort, Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

