Anthony Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Harris, 61, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Harris was born April 23, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Roncevert Randolph and Ethel M. Harris.

He was a 1979 graduate of East High School in Akron, Ohio.

After graduating he entered the U. S. Army where he served his country until he was injured.

He enjoyed baseball, football and was an avid Oakland Raiders fan; he also enjoyed the Cleveland Brown and Cavaliers. He loved music especially George Clinton. But among all things, he loved being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his father and stepmother, Roncevert and Frances Harris of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sons, Anthony L. (Vicky) Harris of Louisville, Kentucky and Marcus G. Harris of Youngstown; two grandsons, Asher and Ethan Harris of Louisville, Kentucky; his faithful companion, Dorothy E. Nicholson of Youngstown; five brothers, Jonathan Harris of Spokane, Washington, David (Yolanda) Harris of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Ronce (Harriet) Randolph of Monaca, Pennsylvania, Mark Randolph of Columbus and Michael Randolph and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel M. Donnely.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, masks and the observation of social distancing is requested. For the safety of everyone, guests are asked to please not linger at the funeral home following visitation.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.