YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Demetrius Jones of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned unexpectedly at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Anthony was born on January 3, 1948, to Cora G. Rushton and Carl Coward and raised by his parents Edith and Issac Jones.

In 1967 he met his wife, Lena Dandridge Jones and they shared 39 years of marriage. Anthony and Lena went on to have four children. Anthony also served as a foster father to countless children through Mahoning County Children Services.

After graduating from East High School in 1967 he went on to work for U.S S.teel, Commercial Sharon and ultimately retired from Essroc Cement Corporation in 2009.

During retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, riding his motorcycle and taking long drives. He was also a die hard Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

Anthony is survived by his wife Lena Jones; his four children, Bertha (Rodney) White, Darrell (Kerry) Dandridge, Tennille (Moses) Jones-Lewis and Anthony (Ashley) Jones; 15 grandchildren, Quincy (Robbi) White, Malcolm (Martice) White, Ebony Dandridge, Jazmin (Ray) Schley, Cierra Dandridge, Daysha Dandridge, Zora Jones-Lewis, Langston Jones-Lewis, Gwendolyn Jones-Lewis, Lena Rose Jones, Raymond Newton Jr., Courtney Wilson, Paris Wilson, Naudia Beck and Charles Beck II; his four great-grandchildren, Noah and Kennedy White, McKenzie Schley and Sunny Ro White and a host of friends including (Ralph Harden, Jessie Hardin, John Little, Lester Griffin, Joe Lozoway, and Ronald Devite Sr.). Anthony also leaves behind his siblings Melvin (Brenda) Rushton, Naomie Grier, Paul Grier, Vonda Sullivan, and Elaine Smith.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents Edith and Issac Jones, Cora G. Rushton and Carl Coward; his in-laws, Jessie Dandridge and Curtis Young and his siblings, Cora E. Rushton, Samuel Grier, Hedy Grier, and Marvin Rushton.

Services will be held at L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Calling hour will begin at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.