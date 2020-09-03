Annie Ree Reid, Warren, Ohio

Mrs. Annie Ree Reid, 83, of Warren, transitioned to her eternal home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Mrs. Reid was born August 14, 1937 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, a daughter of Ben and Sally Smith Turner.

Annie was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and also attended a business college.

She was employed with the Trumbull County Welfare Department as a Hearing Officer, retiring after 35 years of service.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Warren, its Nurses Guild and Usher’s Ministry. She was also a first aid instructor for the American Red Cross. Annie was a faith member of several O.E.S. Chapters, namely: Past Grand Matron of Elizabeth Grand Chapter O.E.S. affiliated with St. John Grand Lodge Cleveland, Ohio; Past Worthy Matron Queen Esther Chapter #9 O.E.S.; Past Royal Matron of Princess Royal Court #8 Amaranth; Past Most Ancient Matron Heroines of Jericho Ada Court #5; Past Worthy Chief Councilor Esther Council #40 Ladies of Knight; Past Most Worthy Grand Matron Anna Court #5 Daughters of Sphinx; and Past Most Excellent Rose of Seven Seals Rollins Memorial College #23.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, two children, Rachele Reid of Warren and Lorenza Reid, Jr. of Cleveland; two stepsons, Willie (Henrietta) Bryant of Killeen, Texas, and Darryl (Annette) Dawson of Harleysville, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; her granddog, Dino; two great grandchildren; four brothers, David L. of Florissant, Missouri, Thomas, Howard and Walter Turner all of Warren; helpful friends of the family, Keith Bell and Kenneth Mackenbach.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lorenza, who passed away in 1964; and two brothers, Louis “LB” Benjamin and Bennie Turner.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1954 Brier St., S. E., Warren, OH 44484.

Private services will be held for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Rd., Youngstown, OH 44505.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annie Ree Reid, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: