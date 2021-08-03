Annie Pearl Pullens, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Annie Pearl Pullens, 87, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly labor to her eternal reward on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Mrs. Pullens was born June 13, 1934 in Isola, Mississippi, a daughter of Willie and Magnolia Tanner Wells.

Among other jobs, Annie had been employed at the Ravenna Arsenal and Textile Manufacturing.

A devoted member of the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, she was a former member of its choir.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking and going to the casino.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, five children, Theodore “Beau” Penn, Deborah “Jean” Fralin, and Venessa Penn all of Youngstown, Stephen Penn of Los Angeles, California and Angela Miles of Silver Springs, Maryland; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides her father, Willie Wells and mother, Magnolia Miles, she was preceded in death by husbands, Latell Penn, Rev. William Heard, Sr., and Willie Pullens; a daughter, Gwendolyn Spooney and a son, Edward Penn.

Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annie {ear; Pullens, please visit our floral store.