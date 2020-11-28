Annie Lee Radney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Annie Lee Radney, departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Austintown Health Care.

Mrs. Radney was born November 17, 1928, in Montgomery, Alabama, the daughter of Thomas and Florence Bell Armstead.

She married the love of her life, Grover Radney, Sr., January 26, 1952 and enjoyed this loving union for 32 years until his passing in 1985.

She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Annie loved cooking , helping others, shopping, traveling and especially attending family reunions.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy her children, Gail Henry and Cornelia Radney both of Lansing, Michigan and Grover Radney, Jr., of Youngstown; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Grover Radney III.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be for family only following visitation. Due to the pandemic, all guests attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annie Lee Radney, please visit our floral store.