YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Annie Gamble, 90, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly life on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Mrs. Gamble was born September 27, 1931 in Sylacauga, Alabama, a daughter of John Henry and Arie Mae Ridgeway Coleman.

She was a loving devoted homemaker who enjoyed sewing, cooking, alterations, traveling the world and was considered a “fashionista”, wearing many fashions that she made. Annie loved her family so much that she organized the first Ridgeway/Coleman Family Reunion in Youngstown, which was held every two years prior to the pandemic.

She was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, its Senior Choir, No. II Usher Ministry and Mission Ministry.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories and lifelong legacy, her son, Wayne (Karen) Gamble of Warren; six grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Gamble of Delaware, Curtis (Jessica) Wright of Boardman Wykela Gamble of Jacksonville, Florida whom she helped raise, Angel Cash of Austintown, Danika Windom of Atlanta, Georgia and Aniyah Gamble of Warren; 13 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Green and Daisy Mae Oden both of Sylacauga, Alabama; a brother, Simmie (Jeanie) Coleman; sister-in-law, Virginia “Cookie” Coleman of Boardman; brother-in-law, Zeke Thornton of Kansas City, Missouri and a host of family, church family and friends.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis Gamble, whom she married October 1950 and who passed away, November 4, 2009; her daughter, Diane Gamble Alexander; her son, Dwight Gamble; brothers, Willie D., John and Roosevelt Coleman; a sister, Pearl Thornton; and grandson, Hylan Cash.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guest are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

