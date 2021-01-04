Annie Clee Reid Heath, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 19, 2020, Annie Clee Reid Heath, 78, daughter of Norman Reed and Fannie Reed Tayborn, was called to eternal rest peacefully at Beeghly Oaks on Saturday, December 19.



She was born February28, 1942 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She relocated to Brooklyn, New York in 1958.



She worked in the medical field as a private duty nurse for over 27 years.

She relocated again to Youngstown in 1984, where she became a faithful member of Peoples Chapel as she began to grow spiritually. God moved her to Idlewood Church of God, where she became a faithful member until her health began to fail. She served on the devotional team; she faithfully cleaned the church every week. In 2016, she joined as a member of Union Baptist Church, until her passing.



She graduated in 2009 at the age of 67 with her GED.

She was a true prayer warrior. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed watching TV, traveling, cooking and gardening. She will be best remembered for her sternness, kind heart and her generosity. Her love was and passion was helping all those in need that she possbily could.



She leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Min Avery Dembert of Youngstown, Judy (Donnie) Stancil of Brooklyn, New York, Joann (Perry) Heath of Raleigh, North Carolina and Charlsie Heath of Youngstown; sons, Allen Lee Scott of Youngstown, Abdul (Admina) Kareem, Henry (Hilda) Heath of Youngstown and Johnny (Bonetta) Heath of Youngstown; 32 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one sister, Verline Hale; one brother, James (Doris) Reid; four Godchildren, Dawn Hedges, Rahiem Wright, Jose Monserrat and Elizabeth Brown; an adopted daughter, Diane Mabone and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; four children, Ronald Reid, Wanda Reid, Mathis, Cleveland Reid and Danill Reid; four brothers, David Stamper, Norman Reed, Jr., John Robert Reed and Sylvester Reed and five sisters, Irma Corbett, Ellis Mae Patrick, Bernice Wise, Lucille Brown and Lucy Bell Alston.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

