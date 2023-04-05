LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Annette L. Williams Pugh, 65 of Liberty Township, transitioned to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility with her family by her side.

Annette was born January 16, 1958 in Youngstown, the youngest of four children to Calvin D., Sr. and Wilma H. Queener Williams.

She was a 1976 graduate of North High School. There she met the love of her life, Albert Pugh, Jr. They were married November 2, 1984 and to this union two children were born, Albert III and Camellia.

She was a former member of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church where she was saved and filled with the Holy Ghost.

Annette enjoyed going to the casino with her husband and daughter. She loved watching movies, especially action and comedies and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan along with her son.

She leaves to cherish her memory two loving children, Albert Pugh III and Camellia Pugh, both of Liberty Township; Godbrother, Ron (Desi) Hickman of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, Jr., who passed away April 16, 2021; her parents; father-in-law, Albert Pugh, Sr.; two brothers, Calvin D. Williams, Jr. Alan D. Williams, Sr.; a sister, Diana “Cookie” Williams; brothers-in-law, Louis “JC” Williams, Donald Lisbon and Clem Thompson and nephews, Alan Williams, Jr. and Timothy Williams.

Services will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.