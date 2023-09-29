BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne-Marie Dather, 90, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday evening, September 25, 2023, in Boardman, with family at her side.

She was born March 16, 1933, in Don, Nord, France, a daughter of Charles and Yvonne (Heuzé) Crapet.

She met her husband, USAF Staff Sergeant Robert Dather, at a sidewalk café near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where she was working as an accountant for a British company. They married on April 6, 1955. Upon his discharge they returned to live in his hometown of Norfolk, Nebraska – quite the change from France!

Raising their children in Nebraska, Iowa, and Kentucky, Anne-Marie was a devoted wife, mother, and later “Mamie” to their offspring. She was passionate about family, learning and sharing, and teaching (especially French). She enjoyed swimming, travelling, camping, waterskiing (at sunset!), dancing, and hosting people in their home. She had boundless energy and would do anything for her family and friends. Her deep faith in and love for Christ were evident in everything she did. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Anne-Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jean-Claude Crapet, in France; and her husband, Bob.

She leaves many to cherish her memory – in France: her siblings, Jean-René Crapet, Suzanne Crapet, and Elisabeth Forget, their spouses, and many cousins, nieces and nephews; in the US: her three children, Daniel Dather, Sandra Agnew, and Roderick Dather, their beloved spouses, seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Friends & family will be received 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd in Boardman, followed by a memorial service at 4:00p.m.

Family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Wickshire Assisted Living, who loved on Anne-Marie so well the past five years, to our church family at Evangel Baptist who befriended her when she moved here from Kentucky, and to Crossroads Hospice, who were so helpful and caring during her last week.

