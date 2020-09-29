Anne Dolores Sink, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miss Anne Dolores Sink, 85, formerly of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Mrs. Sink was born July 30, 1935 in Olean, New York, a daughter of John and Ida C. Clemons Sink.

Anne was a graduate of the City Schools of New York and received an associate degree.

She worked as an account secretary with Century Restaurant Equipment.

While in Youngstown, she was a member of Victory Lutheran Church and held various offices, President of the church council, church treasure, worked with the food bank, president of the Lutheran Womens Missionary League (working with the LWML was her passion) and the church secretary She moved to Kannapolis, North Carolina in 2008 and joined the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina. After joining Mt. Calvary she started a food bank within the church. She served until her health would not allow her to serve.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, traveling, cooking, baking, loved holidays, the Theater and the Arts.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, four nieces, Gladys Sink, Brenda Ennis, Nichelle Ennis and Alicia Ennis all of Columbus; nephew, Tony Burton of Oakland, California and her best friend, Ms. Waymer Martin of Warren and a host of great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Wallace Clemons, Gladys Sink, Lois Sink, Norman Sink, Carl Sink and Marilyn Ennis; a nephew, Ivory Tyrone Ennis and a niece, Cheryl Sink whom she reared.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and Private services for the family will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The family invites you to join via Zoom Meeting Invitation-Subject: Anne D Sink Funeral Services, 11:00AM Eastern Standard Tima @ Zoom Meeting ID 7947733714, Password.

