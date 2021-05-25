Anna L. Jefferson, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Anna L. Jefferson, 97, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, transitioned to eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 17, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side.

​Mrs. Jefferson was born August 14, 1923 in Bullock County, Alabama, a daughter of Walter Lee and Effie J. Chandler Jelks.

She was a graduate of Alabama State Teachers College (now known as Alabama State University).

She was a retired teacher of the Linwood Schools System.

She was a member of Ruth AME Zion Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she served as Deaconess, was founding member of the Silver Lining Choir and Silver Lining Mission Society where she served as president; she was also a member of the courtesy committee. Anna was also a former member of the Miriam Chapter 47 O.E.S.

She enjoyed cooking, conversing with others, watching TV game shows, especially “Family Feud” and hockey.

​She leaves to mourn her memory but to rejoice in her eternal peace, three children, Gloria Jefferson of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Teresa Jefferson of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Ralph (Darnell) Jefferson, Jr. of Southfield, Michigan; three grandchildren; a sister, Lillian J. Blakey of Montgomery, Alabama and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

​Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, Sr.; a grandson, Brian Jefferson; a sister, Leatrice Burney and two brothers, William and Robert Jelks.

​Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146 and on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, guests are asked not to linger at the church after viewing.

​A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.