Ann E. Watkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ann E. Watkins, 81, departed this life Monday, March 23, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Ann was born November 07, 1938 in Youngstown a daughter of Alexander and Rebecca Wright White.

She had been employed as a Medical Assistant for the Manor House, retiring in 1990 and also worked as office manager for the Park and Recreation at the Golf Course, retiring from there in 2001.

She had been a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served in the Nurses Ministry until her health prevented her from serving.

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, two sons, Michael Watkins of Youngstown and Marvin Watkins of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, including her caregiver JaQula Williams; six great-grandchildren; a special niece, Nicole Bethel and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband, Robert L. Watkins and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Watkins; six sisters, Myrtle Barrion, Alice Little, Geraldine Irby, Clare Murry, Rebecca Belamy and Millie Alston; four brothers, Alexander, Jr., Charles, Willie and Paul White; two grandchildren, Joshua Davis and Charzell Calhoun.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

