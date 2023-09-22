YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ann Clark, 97, of Youngstown, was called into eternal rest on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Mrs. Clark was born February 20, 1926 in Woodland, Georgia, a daughter of Clarence and Nettie Huff Lumsden. She came to Youngstown in 1944.

She had been employed with the Atlanta Life Insurance Company working as a life underwriter and staff manager. She graduated from its L.U.T.C. School. Ann retired from Atlanta Life after 15 years of service. She was also employed at Tabernacle Baptist Church as its secretary for ten years, retiring in 1989. She was a volunteer for the Park Vista Home as a medical assistant.

She was a former member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served as deaconess, Sunday School superintendent and teacher for five years, its mission ministry and senior usher ministry. She joined the Tabernacle Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher, senior usher, sang in the No. 1 Choir, superintendent of Sunday School and the Hospitality Committee. Ann Organized and taught the for 4 ½ years a Mini Bible Class course. She was a teacher in the Evangelistic Teachers Training Association (E.T.T.A). She also served as the volunteer director for the Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she helped distributed food for the needy from the Mahoning Valley Food Bank. Presently, Mrs. Clark is a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, where she served as Sunday School teacher and sang in the Senior Choir.

Mrs. Clark held preliminary and advanced certificates from E.T.T.A. from Wheaten, Illinois. She held one and two year certificates from “Thru the Bible in One Year” course from Bible Pathway in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She also attended Central Bible College and local seminars.

She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, her son, The Rev. Julius T. Davis, Pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Girard; three sisters, Gertha Miller, Inell Allen and Lillie Jackson; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Derek W. Davis; brothers, Willie, Rudolph and James Lumsden and a sister, Ozella Lumsden.

Visitation hours will be Friday, September 22, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, Ohio and Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Home-Going services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann Clark, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.