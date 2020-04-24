Breaking News
Anita Eubanks, Youngstown, Ohio

L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

April 14, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Anita Eubanks, 58, of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Eubanks was born November 24 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Dolores Johnson Eubanks. 

She was a 1979 graduate of East High School and was a STNA.  She was presently employed at Heritage Manor Nursing Home and was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses Hubbard Congregation.  Her passion was helping others and she was a great seamstress.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Tiiona (Chez) Allison, Andre (Yvonne) Miller and Adrienne Miller all of Youngstown; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Stuart (Sharrie) Eubanks of Riverdale, Georgia a sister-in-law Zonya Eubanks of Frederick, Maryland and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Eubanks.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private memorial services will be held by the family on Saturday via ZOOM.  

