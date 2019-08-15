Andrew J. Moyer, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Arthur J. Moyer, 87, of Youngstown who departed this life Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Mr. Moyer was born August 14, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Porter and Helen Gordon Moyer.

He was a 1950 graduate of East High School and attended New Castle School of Trades, where he received training and graduated as an electrician.

He was a former member of Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Browns. He loved being with his family and was a member of Soar Chapter and Eastside Civics Club.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Jason (Tracy) Moyer of Youngstown and Derek “Ricky” Moyer of Dayton, Ohio; a daughter, Debra Waters also of Dayton; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his best friend, Ernest Campbell and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, the former Wilma J. Tate; a son, Arthur “Butch” Moyer, Jr.; two brothers, Heybert and Lawrence Moyer and two sisters, Thursa Moyer and Helen Brackins.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

