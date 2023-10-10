YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Andrea Johnson, 55, departed this life Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

Andrea was born December 14, 1967, the daughter of Moses Mahdee and Donna Gooch.

She was a graduate of South High School Class of 1986. She enjoyed cooking, being with Family and watching old movies.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her Father and Stepmother, Moses (Itleen) Mahdee; her daughter; Andrea Johnson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. her siblings; Rhonda Hill, Seleana Mahdee, Moses (Gabriela) Mahdee, Nakeyma (Cherry) Mahdee, Shariyah Mahdee and Ronald Hill Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Donna Gooch, a sister, Stephanie Johnson; Stepfather Ronald Hill, Sr. and a nephew Parris Ladson.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Ministry of comfort and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

