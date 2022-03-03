AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Andre W. Richardson, 52 years young, of Austintown, departed this life on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Richardson was born April 24, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of James W. Hardret and Betty Richardson.

He was a 1988 graduate of The Rayen School and successfully completed a two-year electrician program at the New Castle School of Trades.

Andre really enjoyed his collection of music, as well as collecting baseball, football and basketball sports cards.

Andre was a loving, brother, father and friend, to know him is to love him “we are all we got.” He really loved his family.

He leaves to forever cherish his precious memory, his daughter, LaQuala Richardson of Akron; four sisters, Rochelle D. Richardson of Austintown, Tabitha Richardson and Glorise Richardson both of Youngstown and Twintella Turner of Akron, Ohio: two brothers, Kenneth Hardret of Lithonia, GA and Reginald V. Carter of Jacksonville, Florida; as well as a host of family and friends.

Andre was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and three brothers, James Earl Carter, James “Jimmy” Hardret, Jr. and Victor Hardret.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Emmanuel SDA Church 108 W. Indianola Ave Youngstown, Ohio 44507. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Andre, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.