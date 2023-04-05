YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anderson C. Brown Sr., 93, of Youngstown, quietly transitioned from this earthly life in the early morning of Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Anderson was born September 3, 1929 in Charlotte Court House, Virginia, the youngest of six children to Clarence H. and Celia Morton Brown.

Anderson had been employed with L. T. V. Steel, formerly Sheet &Tube as a crane operator, with his father working alongside him as his helper before his retirement in 1979 after 33 years of service.

He was a former member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, and former member of the Masonic Order. He enjoyed all sports but he most treasured spending time with his family and friends. Many of his 93 years were spent on the Sharonline where he lived, raised his family and was very well known in the community by many. A wise man in his years full of laughter Anderson enjoyed a full life and lived it doing things as he wished his way. Along his journey he never met a stranger and was considered the life of any party. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Korean conflict, honorably discharged in 1956.

Anderson was united in marriage to Effie McPeters Brown on February 20, 1951. who passed away December 6, 1972. To this union six children were born, Doris, Darla, Anderson, Jr., Annette, Aundra and Effie Dionne (deceased)

Anderson leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Penny Hamilton Taylor, whom he married January 17, 1987; eight children, Doris Brown of Girard, Ohio, Darla Brown Dunlap of Hubbard, Ohio, Anderson C. (A.C.) Brown, Jr., Annette Brown, Aundra (Jodi) Brown, Clarence Brown, Alan Taylor, and Russell Taylor all of Youngstown, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, Lajuane, C. Reuben, Courtney, Tarina, Arnay, Antoinette, D’Aundray, De’Onte, Justin, Austin, Alyssa, Miya, Clarence, Ryan, Shayla, Autumn and Jayden; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

Anderson was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; a daughter, Effie Dionne; three brothers, William, Philip and Otto Brown, and two sisters Dorothy Bouknight and Ella Jennings; and son-in-law, C. Elliot Dunlap.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will be immediate at 12:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Humbly Submitted by the Family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anderson C. Brown, Sr., please visit our floral store.