YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amya Marie Monserrat was born December 21, 2007 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jaismin Morris and Jose’ Monserrat.

Amya transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, April 15, 2023.





Amya was a Freshman at Valley Christian High School where she was the head cheerleader.

She was employed by her mother’s business, Bounce Bounce Palace.

She had plenty of hobbies which included doing hair; including her own, dancing and spending quality time with her siblings.



She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Jaismin Morris; father, Jose’ Monserrat; siblings, Amira Monserrat, Jeremiah Sullivan, Journee Love Ferrell, Immanuel Clay and Alaya Monserrat and her grandparents, Della (Robert) Hyman, Phillip Morris and Jermaine Donlow. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends.

Amya was preceded in death by her grandparents, Venus and Jose’ Monserrat and Gloria Rivers; an aunt, Jolita Baker Monserrat and a cousin, Jordan Baker.



Donations in the name of the family can be sent to L. E Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504, where a Celebration of the Life of Amya will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

