Alvin T. Gayles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alvin T. Gayles, 66, of Youngstown set his sights on Heaven so on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, he headed to his new home.

Mr. Gayles, affectionately known as “Big Al”, was born November 5, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Rivers W. and Erma Jean Foster Gayles.

He was a 1972 graduate of North High School and a graduate of Youngstown State University, receiving his BA degree in Accounting.

He was also a certified mechanical engineer and attended the American Diesel Training Center in Columbus. Alvin had been employed for 10 years with Youngstown Sheet & Tube until its closing, at which time he became a self-employed landscaper.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, its trustee ministry and was the grounds keeper.

He was a member of the NAACP.

Alvin enjoyed sports, especially football, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He played little league football for United Excavating for 3 years, high school football, and coached little league for the Northside Knights Little League Football team. He also enjoyed grilling and being with his grandchildren and great grandson and loved “Earth, Wind & Fire, so much so that he had a collection of all of their music.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his daughter, Alisa (John) Forrester of Youngstown; ten grandchildren, Marlecia, Jermia, Harmonie, John III, Justyna, Justyn, Heaven, Zarhiana, Jacey and Lartee; a great grandson, Eu’Marri; his stepson, Gregory O. Davenport of Youngstown; two sisters, Jacqueline (Jerome) Miller of Youngstown and Francesca Gayles of Columbus; two nephews whom he reared, Jovan Gayles and Arzell Muldrow both of Columbus and a host of nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Justise Hairston; two nephews, Donta Muldrow Sr., whom he reared and Vincent McCarley, Jr.; siblings, Donnie and Larry Gayles and Renee Muldrow.

A walk through will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alvin T. “Big AL” Gayles, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.