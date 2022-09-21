YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alonzo Charles Ransome, 77, departed this life Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Mr. Ransome was born January 7, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Perry Ransom and Viola Chukes Baylor.

Alonzo was a graduate of East High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State University.

He was an Air Force Veteran.

He had been employed by Conrail as a conductor for 35+ years.

Alonzo was a member of Victory Christian Center, Coitsville Campus.

Golfing, ballroom dancing, cooking and being with his family were his favorite pastimes.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Jada Ransome of Akron, Ohio, Alonzo Ransome, Jr. of Detroit, Michigan and Tiffani Hall of Cleveland, Ohio; his sister, Sheila Dobbins of Charlotte, North Carolina; Tracy Shaw of Youngstown; a favorite niece, Janiene Taylor of Youngstown, Ohio; Kai-Leigh Guran of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kiev P. Ransome, Doretha Jones, Monique D. Ransome, Alonzo Ransome III, Amber Ransome and Derek J. Ransome-Fromby, Randy Michaels, Camara Crosby and Emar i Ransome, Maesyn, Cyanne and Simone Clarno and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sonny Ransome, Don Baylor and William Eugene Dobbins; a sister, Jeanette Baylor-Taylor and a great-grandson, Kairo Goode-Ransom.

Visitation will be 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. The family asks that you do not wear black but comfortable.

Plants instead of flowers. Cards and gifts can be sent to the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alonzo Charles Ransome, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.