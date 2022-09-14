YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Allie Williams, 78, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Continuing Health Care.

Mrs. Williams was born July 22, 1944 in Carrollton, Georgia, a daughter of Leonard Sr. and Ruthie Powell Holland.

She was a graduate of East High School and attended New Castle School of Trades.

Allie had worked over 30 years with General Electric as a bulb handler and an electrician.

She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church, its trustee and choir ministries and was the church clerk. She also served as an Avon Lady, and worked as the coffee person at Sheetz.

She enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, latch hook, shopping, traveling and loved skating. Her passion was being with her wonderful family.

She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, her daughter, Tammy D. Taylor of Youngstown; a bonus daughter, Melinda Hickson of Toledo; son-in-law, Kendall Taylor of Youngstown; grandchildren, Tina Williams and Kelvin Williams both of Toledo, LaTyea Harris of Snellville Georgia, Monique ( Lorenzo) Taylor-Johnson of Boardman, Monica Taylor of Austintown and Misha(Courtney) Burns of Blue Ash; great- grandchildren, Ke’Nesha, De’Nesha Hall, Briana Williams, Kayla Williams, Brion Finn, Iyana White, Iliyah White, Kobe Williams, KiaOnya Taylor, Carena Williams, Maya Taylor, Sarina Vasquez, Kyleigh Taylor, Mekhi Taylor and Khari Burns; great-great-grandchildren, Janay, Jamal, Bria, Jamier, Kaelyn, DeMani, ZaCarias and Kysion; dear friends, Demetrius Cunningham and Matthias Robinson both of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Bettye Oliver of Miami, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie, whom she married September 9, 1972 and who passed away March 23, 2011; her daughter, Brenda Williams; grandsons, Dion and Kareem Williams; great grandson, Ronald Jeffery Jones; her siblings, Reba Rogers, Elma Williams, Lillie Mae Holland, Leonard Jr., Lee Walker, Billy, Raymond, Columbus, Leroy and Earlie Holland.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street, Yo., OH. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allie Williams, please visit our floral store.