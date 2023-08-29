YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Allen Benjamin Martin, Jr. departed this life, Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Oasis Nursing Home.

Mr. Martin was born May 27, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Allen B., Sr. and Pecola Victoria McLean Martin.

He worked as a car detailer for various companies. He loved rebuilding cars and motors and detailing cars.

He loved being with his family and children.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his parents; his wife, Kathy Lynn Martin, whom he married September 21, 2015; his four children, Shaleda McDonald, Aleenya Kendrick, Allen Martin III and Jordan Martin; his siblings, Marvin Martin, Cherol Martin, Clarissa King Andrews and Gail White; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Diane Martin Gordon, Lesha Hood, Sara Marie Martin and Regina Ruthann Martin who was three days old.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral service at 2:30 p.m.

