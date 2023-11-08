YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Alice Ruddell Jones, 65, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly labor to eternal rest on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the Oasis Nursing Home.

Ms. Jones was born December 28, 1957 in New Albany, Mississippi, a daughter of Edgar and Willie Helen Houston Jones.

She was a 1975 graduate of South High School and also attended Youngstown State University.

She was a home health aide.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where she served as an usher.

Alice enjoyed going to concerts and playing bingo.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories, two brothers, William (Sadie) Jones of Sanderville, Georgia and Mark (Stephanie Liebaert) Jones of Wisconsin and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Peggy Green Jones, Marilyn Jones, Betty Jones, Cheryl Jones and Cherri Jones and her nephew, Scorpio Jones.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guest are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.