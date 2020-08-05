Alice Louise Washington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Alice Louise Washington, 83, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Alice was born January 23, 1937 in Crozet, Virginia to Gladys Bryant.

She moved to Ohio as a young married woman and was a pillar of the community, church mentor, teacher and mom to many more than she brought into the world.

Mrs. Washington was a teacher in the Youngstown school system for 29 years and a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sister.

She was a very active member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, where she served as senior usher board president and taught Sunday School until relocating to Texas.

She moved to Houston, Texas in 2017 to reside with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a member of The Church without Walls in Houston, enjoying the weather, outings and family until her transition.

Mrs. Washington was an avid reader, sports fan, enjoying family time, sitting and relaxing and getting her nails manicured and always in one of her favorite colors – “Red”.

She leaves to mourn but to celebrate her life, legacy and cherish her memory, four children, her daughter, with whom she resided, Vernell (Phillip) James of Houston, Texas, Sanford (Angelia) Washington of Lorain, Bryan Washington of Denver, Colorado and Craig (Elaina) Washington of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Viewing will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services for the family will follow at 10:00 a.m. Please be sure to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

