YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Alice Louise “Babydoll” Freeman

Sunrise: April 9, 1943. Sunset November 2, 2022.

Mrs. Freeman affectionately known as “Babydoll” was born April 9, 1943 in Alliance, Ohio the daughter of Excell Kirksey and Katherine Pollard Oliver.

She attended Franklin, Stanton and Alliance High School. She later received her diploma in 1983.

She married her husband, Ralph Freeman, on February 14, 1959. They moved to Youngstown, in October 1964.

She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.

Babydoll loved to sew, doing hair, dressing up and planting flowers in her yard. She really loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the owner of BD’s Fashion and Design. Alice had worked with the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority for 12 years as a resident advocate retiring in 2008. She loved working with the residents of Westlake Homes, especially her seniors and the youth.

Babydoll was President of the Westlake Resident Council, President of the NRP Resident Council – RAB Board member of the Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP) – Head Start Policy Council, AARP – Westlake, NRP Block Watch and Book Club. Alice received numerous awards for volunteering for different project. She was a member of the Sassy Senior Group.

The Honorable James Tito Brown Mayor for the City of Youngstown, Ohio recognized Alice on June 23, 2020 with a proclamation citing her commitment to serving the Historical Youngstown Westlake Community now The Village at Arlington.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Excell Kirksey and Katheryn Pollard Oliver; her husband, Ralph Freeman died April 11, 1987; a daughter, her beloved Yvonne Freeman of home; her brothers, Wilbert Oliver, George L. Miles, Jr. and Edward Kirksey, Jr.; her maternal grandparents Ameala and William Pollard; her paternal grandparents, Mattie and Dan Kirksey and a special Godmother, Virginia Dixon.

She leaves those to cherish her memory, Chief Nathan E. (Katrelle) Pollard of Hampton, Georgia, David (Carol) Freeman of Youngstown, Ohio, Dion Freeman of Alliance, Ohio and Tamara Lynn Freeman of Lithonia, Georgia; brother, Barry Williams of Alliance, Ohio; sister, Debra (Pookie) Lyles of North Las Vegas, Nevada; her 29 grandkids, especially Lamont and Carlena who she helped raise; 19 great-grandkids; seven foster grandkids, Yvonne, Teiona Gowdy who she and her daughter Yvonne help raise along with George, Nikkie and RoRo Jones; a niece, Joyce Brown of Atlanta, Georgia; three nephews, three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Babydoll will be truly missed by her special friends, Marion “Bootsy” Harris, Jackie Lemon – who was like her sister, her friends at YMHA, MYCAP, SASSY and NRP and two special friends, James Frazier and Paul Robbins.

Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the funeral home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.