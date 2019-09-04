Alice Ivory, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Grace Evangelistic Temple for Mrs. Alice Ivory, 99, of Youngstown, who transitioned to her Heavenly home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Ivory was born October 24, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Van and Lillian Robinson Ashmore.

Alice was a self-employed seamstress and a devoted homemaker.

She was a member of Grace Evangelistic Temple and its Mothers Board, Pastor’s Aide and Nurses Guild.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and doing hair.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy two daughters, Sylvia E. Holmes of Vienna and Jacqueline Murphy-Jeffries of Youngstown; a brother, Walter Ashmore of Pontiac, Michigan; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Laverne P. Howard and Richard E. Scott; two sisters, Annabel Redmond and Loretta Powell; three brothers, William, Richard and Van Ashmore; a grandson, Terrance V. Scott and a great-granddaughter, Daneisha Wilson-Murphy.

Friends may call Thursday, September 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

