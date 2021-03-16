Algie Edward Thompkins, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Algie Edward Thompkins, Jr., 74, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Mr. Thompkins was born November 19, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Algie E. Sr. and Ruby Foster Thompkins.

He was a 1966 graduate of North High School.

He had been employed by WCI Steel, retiring in 2006.

He was a member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church and its Food Pantry.

Algie grew fresh vegetables for the church to give out during its give away. He enjoyed fishing, making wine, dancing, music, gardening, and supporting his grandchildren when they played football. He was a “social butterfly” who never met a stranger, loved hats and fashions.

Algie was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memory, his wife of 49 years, the former Loretta M. Turney, whom he married in 1971; three children, Katrina Thompkins of Youngstown; Algie E. (Amanda) Thompkins III and Kevin Thompkins (Tranay Davis) both of Columbus; six grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine Watkins and Gloria Thompkins both of Youngstown; four brothers, Raymond (LaChelle) Thompkins and James Thompkins both of Youngstown, Eugene (Beverly) Thompkins of New York, and Bobby (Lynn) Thompkins of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Barrett.

A walk through will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church. Private funeral services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

