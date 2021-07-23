Alfonso Campbell , Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alfonso Campbell, 95, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Mr. Campbell was born April 13, 1926, in Monroeville, Alabama, a son of Shell and Marsha Parker Campbell.

He received his GED and attended the New Castle School of Trades.

Alfonso had worked at L.T.V. – Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a keeper in the blast furnace, retiring in November 1, 1980, after 32 years of service.

He was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church and the NAACP.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, was a handyman and was an avid baseball fan. His favorite teams were the New York Giants and the Cleveland Indians.

Alfonso was a U. S. WWII Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Mary E. Wilson, whom he married in May 5, 1948; three children, Glenda Brown and Richard Campbell both of Youngstown and Alphonso Campbell of Akron; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Leroy) Stanford of Danville, Kentucky; two brothers, Leonard James (Rita) Bates of Danville, Kentucky and Hubert (Sonya) Floyd of Youngstown and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Shell; his mother, Marsha Bates; a son, Eric W. Campbell; two grandchildren; three sisters, Margaret Doram, Mary Stallworth and Lillie Mae Baldwin and two brothers, Joe Campbell and David Floyd.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services for the family will follow at 12:00 noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.